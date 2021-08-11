2 killed by gunfire identified by Orleans coroner

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two persons shot to death in the past five days in New Orleans have been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office.

A woman fatally shot Aug. 6 in the Plum Orchard section of New Orleans East was identified as 34-year-old Heather Tulbert. New Orleans police said Tulbert was found slain near the intersection of Dwyer Road and Wilson Avenue at 12:31 a.m., but have not disclosed whether they have identified a suspect or motive in the slaying.

Devante Jefferson was identified as the man shot Aug. 9 in the 2200 block of Allen Street. The NOPD reported that Jefferson was one of two people wounded by gunfire around 1:05 a.m. at a 7th Ward gathering. The department said Jefferson died at a hospital, but have not detailed the condition of a 15-year-old girl who also was struck by gunfire in the incident.

