BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

2 killed by gunfire identified by Orleans coroner

The Orleans Parish Coroner's office has identified victims fatally shot in the 7th Ward and New...
The Orleans Parish Coroner's office has identified victims fatally shot in the 7th Ward and New Orleans East.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two persons shot to death in the past five days in New Orleans have been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office.

A woman fatally shot Aug. 6 in the Plum Orchard section of New Orleans East was identified as 34-year-old Heather Tulbert. New Orleans police said Tulbert was found slain near the intersection of Dwyer Road and Wilson Avenue at 12:31 a.m., but have not disclosed whether they have identified a suspect or motive in the slaying.

Devante Jefferson was identified as the man shot Aug. 9 in the 2200 block of Allen Street. The NOPD reported that Jefferson was one of two people wounded by gunfire around 1:05 a.m. at a 7th Ward gathering. The department said Jefferson died at a hospital, but have not detailed the condition of a 15-year-old girl who also was struck by gunfire in the incident.

READ MORE: Woman shot and killed in New Orleans East, NOPD says

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Two 16-year-old girls were killed Aug. 4 in a car crash on Guste Island Road near Madisonville,...
‘She’s dancing in heaven;’ 16-year-old girls killed in car crash identified
Travis Campbell, a 43-year-old father of seven from Virginia, has been documenting his struggle...
Father battling COVID-19 asks teen son to give daughter away amid fear of death
Four people were shot Sunday, Aug. 8 in the 700 block of Bourbon Street
5 shot on Bourbon Street for second weekend in a row
Houma Police has identified the shooter 17-year-old Jamanie Dotch of Wolf Parkway.
Suspect identified for shooting grandmother while picking up grandkids from school

Latest News

CJGJ was drafted out of Florida.
Saints cornerback CJGJ: "We're not here to be average"
A 66-year-old Houma man has died in a house fire.
66-year-old Houma man dies in house fire
Fox 8 Weather Authority
Track Tropical Storm Fred in real-time
Airdrop & your privacy
Airdrop & your privacy