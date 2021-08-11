Bruce: Typical August weather-Sun and storms-Plus Watching Fred

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another typical August summer day with sunny start-midday clouds and afternoon showers and pop up storms. Where there is little to no rain, expect typically hot conditions with highs in the lower to mid 90s. The heat index will reach 100-105 at times. A few spotty storms will be possible with an occasional downpour.

This pattern continues with storm coverage becoming a little more widespread by late week and the weekend.

Tropical Storm Fred is expected to impact Hispaniola today. At this time, there’s no reason for alarm in Southeast Louisiana or the Mississippi Gulf Coast. There is plenty of time to watch the system.

Bruce: The new track for Tropical Storm Fred as of 10am shows no big changes. Impacts are favored east of our area. While this is the thinking now, remember, things could change fast so we need to stay weather aware into this weekend. The next big advisory is out at 4pm. pic.twitter.com/lpID2JwiPa — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 11, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.