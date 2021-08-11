BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

The Dunham School to retire Stingley’s number

Derek Stingley Jr.
Derek Stingley Jr.(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Dunham School will officially be retiring the number of two time All-American LSU corner Derek Stingley Jr. on Friday, August 27 during their jamboree.

Stingley’s number will be just the third in school history to be retired, joining No. 14 Todd Kinchen and No. 9 Sean Cangelosi. Entering the 2021 season will be wearing No. 7 Tigers,

The No. 7 is a special number given to the expected top playmaker on the team each season. The No. 7 has been worn by offensive players Leonard Fournette and DJ Chark. But some of the best defensive backs to ever play for LSU, like Jim Thorpe Award winners Patrick Peterson and Grant Delpit, as well as Chuck Bednarik Award winner Tyrann Mathieu, have also worn the special jersey number.

The All-American corner started all 15 games as a true freshman for LSU during their 2019 National Championship title run. He earned consensus All-America honors that year and in 2020 he earned first-team All-America recognition from the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA).

He is looking to become just the second Tiger to be named a three-time first-team All-American in school history. If he accomplishes this feat, he would join former Tiger Tommy Casanova. Casanova is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and earned first-team All-America honors as a defensive back from 1969-71.

During his freshman season, Stingley was voted as the SEC Newcomer of the Year in 2019 after leading the league in interceptions with six, including two in the SEC Championships Game win over Georgia.

In two years with the Tigers, Stingley has recorded 65 tackles, six interceptions and 26 pass breakups. He’s also recovered two fumbles and forced another.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Two 16-year-old girls were killed Aug. 4 in a car crash on Guste Island Road near Madisonville,...
‘She’s dancing in heaven;’ 16-year-old girls killed in car crash identified
Travis Campbell, a 43-year-old father of seven from Virginia, has been documenting his struggle...
Father battling COVID-19 asks teen son to give daughter away amid fear of death
Four people were shot Sunday, Aug. 8 in the 700 block of Bourbon Street
5 shot on Bourbon Street for second weekend in a row
Houma Police has identified the shooter 17-year-old Jamanie Dotch of Wolf Parkway.
Suspect identified for shooting grandmother while picking up grandkids from school

Latest News

Tigers finished 1-6 last season.
Holy Cross tries to right the wrongs of the 2020 season
Tigers finished 1-6 last season.
Holy Cross changing their offensive system for 2021
Avrad is a junior for the Raiders.
Casey Avrard takes over as QB1 at Rummel
Avrad is a junior for the Raiders.
Casey Avrad takes over as QB1 at Rummel
Garrett Mmahat will return for his fourth year as the starting QB.
Brother Martin primed for deep playoff run with Garrett Mmahat back as QB1