First look at the Bucktown Harbor Master Plan in Jefferson Parish

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - It’s a ten-million-dollar redevelopment project that aims to make the lakefront in Metairie a destination.

On the newly opened boardwalk out here at Bucktown Harbor, it’s the latest piece of the overall puzzle to revitalize this area These renderings are a first look at the final product.

NEW on Fox 8 this morning is an first look at renderings of the Bucktown Harbor Master Plan that will be unveiled tonight at 6 p.m. by Jefferson Parish: https://bit.ly/3CDmsX7

Posted by WVUE FOX 8 News on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

In the last legislative session, lawmakers approved 3.5 million dollars to help build breakwaters, transforming a mile-long section of the shore to help boost the fish populations and overall cleanliness of the area.

That will also be a major feature for kayakers and canoers, the so-called blueway, that will eventually allow small boat enthusiasts to paddle between the Bucktown Harbor and the Bonnabel boat launch.

Community leaders are working to fund the rest of the vision through a variety of public and private sources.

The project will kick off with the construction of a new entryway, a kayak launch, that living shoreline, a wave reduction levee, and an overlook pavilion.

Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken says the upgrades will make Bucktown a jewel on the lakefront.

The parish will reveal the master plans for the project this evening at six at the Lakeshore Playground meeting room.

