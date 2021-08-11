BBB Accredited Business
Gang member arrested on rape charge, Hammond police say

Public Information Officer Lisa Lambert said that Laqonte Turner Jr., 23, of Hammond, was known...
Public Information Officer Lisa Lambert said that Laqonte Turner Jr., 23, of Hammond, was known to law enforcement as being a member of the La Familia gang. It is believed that the gang was assisting Turner in evading arrest.(City of Hammond)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hammond police say that a man arrested yesterday as a suspect of a rape that involved a female Southeastern Louisiana University student off-campus last year is associated with a prominent local gang.

Public Information Officer Lisa Lambert said that Laqonte Turner Jr., 23, of Hammond, was known to law enforcement as being a member of the La Familia gang. It is believed that the gang was assisting Turner in evading arrest.

After searching for nearly a year, several agencies assisted in attempting to locate Turner, including the Bogalusa Police Department, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Marshalls.

Turner was arrested yesterday following a traffic stop conducted by the Street Crimes Unit on Highway 190 westbound. Turner was in the vehicle and attempted to give a false name, trying to evade arrest. The officers recognized Turner and confirmed his active arrest warrants.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Turner was officially booked on his warrants for second-degree rape with Hammond and was also booked as a fugitive from TPSO and the Covington Police Department.

On Oct. 24, 2020, he was identified as a suspect of second-degree rape after the female victim reported the crime that occurred the night prior during the early morning hours. On Nov. 4, a warrant was issued for Turner’s arrest.

It was during the course of the investigation that authorities discovered that Turner was also wanted by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office for accessory to murder.

