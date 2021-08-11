Harvey woman killed in fatal parking lot accident

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred today on private property.

At around 3:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a business in the 1800 block of Westbank Expressway in Harvey after a female victim was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Impairment is not suspected. The investigation is ongoing.

