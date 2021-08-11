BBB Accredited Business
66-year-old Houma man dies in house fire

A 66-year-old Houma man has died in a house fire.
A 66-year-old Houma man has died in a house fire.(LAOSFM)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - One man is dead following a house fire in Houma, according to the State Fire Marshal.

Officials say the fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Mahler Street on Monday, Aug. 9. Firefighters discovered the body of a 66-year-old man, believed to be the homeowner, in the front bedroom.

The identity of the victim and cause of death have not been released.

Deputies “cannot rule out” an unattended oil lamp as a contributing factor.

There were no working smoke alarms or sprinkler systems in the home, deputies say.

