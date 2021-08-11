Man pleads guilty to plan involving school bus to push cocaine in ‘Goose’ area of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans man pleaded guilty to planning a drug deal that would send more than 500 grams of cocaine to the Goose area in the east.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said Joseph Brown, 45, plead guilty Tuesday to conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and 28 grams or more of crack.

Brown is facing a sentence of five to forty years of imprisonment, a fine of up to $5,000,000, and at least four years of supervised release upon his release from prison.

Brown and four others, Lionel Cooley, Kendrick Demourelle, Kevin Gray, and Blake Monroe, conspired to sell illegal narcotics in New Orleans, including using a broken-down yellow school bus in a New Orleans east.

All five were indicted in February 2020, and, according to court records, a seized GMC Sierra pickup truck used by a member of this conspiracy contained nearly two kilograms of cocaine and 430 grams of crack.

The evidence against Brown includes numerous intercepted communications, physical and video surveillance, seized drugs, and witness statements.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in November.

