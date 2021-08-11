More Covid restrictions expected on state, city level as Covid hospitalizations rise

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -You might consider Mid-City’s newest Bub’s Burgers as a pandemic success story.

“I wouldn’t of came into this field at all if I hadn’t lost my job same with my partners… the following just grew and grew and started this,’’ said Josh Richard.

Before this brick-and-mortar spot, owner, Josh Richard started serving burgers as a pop up outside area breweries.

With only a few months as a small dine-in restaurant, Richard says he’s trying to stay optimistic about the possibility for more restrictions.

“We did the pop-ups we started back during covid so we’re new to it, a lot of people have gone through this before so we’re learning our way now… any new restrictions that come out will just take our time and go through it, we’ll be all right,” said Richard.

Right now, they ask their staff to get tested regularly, and ask everyone to abide by the indoor mask mandate.

A city spokesperson however warns more restrictions are on the way.

“I will tell you the mayor and health leadership team are looking at multiple possible changes we may have updates later this week but as I’ve made clear we’re in a dangerous spot and we need to do more what that looks like we haven’t determined,” said Beau Tidwell.

More restrictions, however, may also be coming on the state level.

“We don’t have any real indication in the numbers we’re turning the corner yet,” said Joseph Kanter, M.D.

Dr. Joseph Kanter spoke to the Louisiana Board of Regents about his very explicit concerns, especially following a recent stint working in a New Orleans emergency department.

“I’m an ER doc in the off-time and worked this weekend in New Orleans and we and accepted an acute heart attack patient who had to bypass 6 separate hospitals to get to us with an acute active heart attack which will be a worse outcome for that patient,” said Kanter.

With no peak of cases in sight, he says it would be catastrophic for hospitals continuing as is.

“There’s no way to remotely sustain that so I would expect more aggressive mitigation measures if we don’t peak in the 1-to-2-week time frame,” said Kanter.

Neither the city nor the governor has scheduled another press conference announcing potential additional restrictions yet.

