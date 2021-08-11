BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

New bug-eating plant discovered along Pacific Coast

By CNN
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – For the first time in 20 years, a new species of insect-eating plant has been identified.

You can find it along North America’s Pacific Coast.

Its scientific name is Triantha occidentalis, but it’s commonly known as the western false asphodel.

The plant is found in boggy, coastal areas from California to Alaska.

It’s kind of pretty for a carnivore with a little white flower.

“Little Shop of Horrors” fans shouldn’t get too excited. It’s nothing like Seymour.

This predatory plant does its eating with its stem.

It uses tiny hairs to trap insects, then releases enzymes to break down and digest the prey through absorption.

Scientists also believe the plant is choosy about its prey.

The key to its pickiness is in its stickiness.

Its minuscule hairs are only strong enough to trap tiny bugs, leaving larger and stronger ones like bees and butterflies free to continue their good work as pollinators.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Two 16-year-old girls were killed Aug. 4 in a car crash on Guste Island Road near Madisonville,...
‘She’s dancing in heaven;’ 16-year-old girls killed in car crash identified
Travis Campbell, a 43-year-old father of seven from Virginia, has been documenting his struggle...
Father battling COVID-19 asks teen son to give daughter away amid fear of death
Four people were shot Sunday, Aug. 8 in the 700 block of Bourbon Street
5 shot on Bourbon Street for second weekend in a row
Houma Police has identified the shooter 17-year-old Jamanie Dotch of Wolf Parkway.
Suspect identified for shooting grandmother while picking up grandkids from school

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Eight states currently have female governors.
Hochul says she’s ready to lead following Cuomo’s exit
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2015, file photo, Baylor helmets on shown the field after an NCAA...
NCAA hands Baylor probation, fine in sex assault scandal
FILE - In this March 18, 2021, file photo, surrounded by protective shields, pre-kindergarten...
California to require COVID-19 vaccine or test for teachers
FILE - Pat Hitchcock poses for a photo on Oct. 29, 1997, in Los Angeles.
Pat Hitchcock, daughter of Alfred Hitchcock, dead at 93