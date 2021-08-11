Orleans Parish Municipal and Traffic Court sets 2-week closure over Covid-19 concerns

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Municipal and Traffic Court announced Wednesday (Aug. 11) that it was closing for two weeks over Covid-19 concerns, effective immediately.

Judicial Administrator Edward M. Walters announced the closure, citing “an abundance of caution and to prevent spread of the Covid-19 Delta Variant ... due to positive test results.” No further details were disclosed.

Walters said the Municipal and Traffic courthouse will reopen Aug. 26. During the closure, the court is suspending the requirement for subpoenaed persons to appear.

Hearings and trials scheduled during the court closure will be rescheduled, Walters said, and defendants should expect to receive notices of new court dates in the U.S. mail. Newly arrested persons will continue to have first court appearances to determine probable cause and bail settings with municipal judges via video conferencing. Walters said no attachments will be issued or driver’s licenses suspended during the court’s closure.

For additional information, contact the court at (504) 658-8500 or at its website www.nola.gov/traffic-court.

