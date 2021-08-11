Overtime Podcast #247 - Saints Preseason Roster Gets Even Thinner

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Already without Michael Thomas, the Saints also lost kicker Wil Lutz temporarily to injury and cornerback Patrick Robinson to retirement. On this episode of the Overtime Podcast, Sean Fazende and Chris Hagan discuss the Saints’ depth issues and how it may affect them this season.

Sean Fazende on quarterback play in preseason games:

“You want to see a rhythm, a pace, a tempo. That’s what Sean Payton always talks about. And you want to see production. You want to see them make throws that they can make, hit guys that are open, be accurate with the football, make good decisions and make plays. I know it sounds pretty straightforward and pretty simple, but that’s as simple as it gets. They have to make good decisions. Whoever is able to translate their game the best or most consistent on the preseason game level will carry a significant amount of weight in this evaluation.”

Chris Hagan on quarterback competition in preseason games:

“I’m looking at decision-making. They’ve both been harping on that big-time. That’s been harped to them big-time from this coaching staff. I want to see that Jameis Winston has learned over the last year and training camp how to be a better decision-maker and avoid those turnovers.”

