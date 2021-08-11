BBB Accredited Business
Saints cornerback CJGJ on his opponents: “I don’t like the other side”

By Sean Fazende
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When it comes to trash talking in the NFL, there may not be a bigger one than CJ Gardner-Johnson.

CJGJ gets under the skin of his opponents so bad he’s gotten them ejected from games.

“That’s on them. I put them in a hole when they start,” said CJ Gardner-Johnson.

And for CJGJ his gameday approach to his opponents boils down to one simple thing.

“I don’t like people (laughter). I don’t like people. I don’t like the other side. Let’s put it like that. When I go out there, I don’ t like to start nothing. I just don’t like other side immediately,” said Gardner-Johnson.

Fair enough. Lucky for Gardner-Johnson, he’s not just a talker. He has the game to back it up, and never loses sight of what he’s paid to do.

“Put it like this. My main focus is to handle my job. That’s to cover my receivers. When the talking starts, it’s football. If you go in your shell after that, I’m still pecking at the shell. It ain’t my fault. I’m here from first quarter to fourth quarter. Talk your sh%* and play football. Play football and then talk your sh&*. Excuse my language but that’s how it’s supposed to be,” said Gardner-Johnson.

Despite chatter from the outside that this team could struggle for wins this season, Gardner-Johnson summed up their expectations perfectly.

“We’re not here to be average.”

