Shelby: Heat, Humidity, and Spotty Storms

Expect typically hot conditions with highs in the lower to mid 90s. The heat index will reach 100-105 at times. A few spotty storms will be possible with an occasional downpour.

This pattern continues with storm coverage becoming a little more widespread by late week and the weekend.

Tropical Storm Fred is expected to impact Hispaniola today. At this time, there’s no reason for alarm in Southeast Louisiana or the Mississippi Gulf Coast. There is plenty of time to watch the system.

