Track Tropical Storm Fred in real-time

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Disturbance 6 became Tropical Storm Fred Tuesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 5 a.m., Fred is nearing the Dominican Republic with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

The NHC says the system is moving west-northwest near 16 mph and is expected to continue that motion during the next few days.

The NHC is issuing advisories on recently upgraded Tropical Storm Fred, located just to the southwest of Puerto Rico.

A tropical wave located a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing showers and thunderstorms just to the west of its axis. Some gradual development is possible over the next several days while the system moves generally westward across the tropical Atlantic at near 20 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.

The new track is in from the National Hurricane Center. Here is the latest. More information at https://t.co/IMvH7Qqdku pic.twitter.com/IHLs99lsoe — Shelby Latino (@shelby_latino) August 11, 2021

Aircraft were not able to find a well-defined center of circulation. Strengthening is forecast over the next day or so. Formation chances over the next 48 hours are 90%.

