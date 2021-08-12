BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

4 ways to request proof of vaccination in La.

4 ways to request proof of vaccination in La.
4 ways to request proof of vaccination in La.(Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tribune)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With some Louisiana establishments requiting proof of vaccination here is how you can access your vaccination records.

One way is to register for LA.MyIR.net. When you sign up for my LA.MyIR Louisiana residents have the ability to access, review, and print proof of official vaccination records without requesting them from a doctor. This is ideal for proof of immunization for school or camp registration. Or if you’re seeing a new healthcare provider.

Louisiana residents can simply ask their healthcare provider for a copy. Louisiana has had an Immunization Information System (IIS) called LINKS, since 2001. Most Louisiana providers performing vaccinations enter data into LINKS.

Another option is to ask the local Parish Health Unit (PHU) for a copy. Click here for PHU contact information.

Lastly, complete the Office of Public Health Immunization Program’s online form to have vaccination records sent to you via traditional mail. Click here to access the online request form.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Two 16-year-old girls were killed Aug. 4 in a car crash on Guste Island Road near Madisonville,...
‘She’s dancing in heaven;’ 16-year-old girls killed in car crash identified
Travis Campbell, a 43-year-old father of seven from Virginia, has been documenting his struggle...
Father battling COVID-19 asks teen son to give daughter away amid fear of death
Four people were shot Sunday, Aug. 8 in the 700 block of Bourbon Street
5 shot on Bourbon Street for second weekend in a row
Potential tropical cyclone 6
Tropical storm could enter Gulf of Mexico by Friday

Latest News

New Cavaliers center Andre Drummond answers questions after practice.
NBA’s Andre Drummond saves son from drowning after falling in pool
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Lieutenant General Russel Honore says trusting the shot is as simple as trusting cased meats.
Lt. Gen. Honore: If you can trust boudin balls, you can trust the vaccine
Disgraced DEA agent sentenced to 13 years in corruption case