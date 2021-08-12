The battle rages on between Winston and Hill for QB1

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The quarterback competition between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill remains too close to call.

Each have had six practices with the first team. Each have seen growth in their respective games, but each know there’s a lot more work to be done.

“We’re getting graded on decisions, accuracy and obviously completions. So we’re going off of those three things, but like I said my goal is to go out there and compete to get better. I’m looking at that sheet, I’m like yeah I got get better at this. Then I’m going the next day, I’m going in the study room when everybody is gone and studying that concept,” said Jameis Winston.

“This is the most reps I’ve ever had here in New Orleans, and I think every day my comfort level getting out seeing things and making quick decisions just gets better and better. That’s all about experience, that’s all about getting reps,” said Taysom Hill.

In Winston’s case, a big element to his game is the big play. After a few days of missing on the deep shot, it returned Wednesday.

Though our cameras weren’t allowed to film it, he connected with Deonte Harris, who got behind the defense for a score.

“Obviously you have to know your target. So speed makes a difference. A guy like Deonte, you can put more air on the ball and trust that he can outrun the coverage and go and get it. With some other players, you probably just want to line it and be more accurate on the field. Some guys you just want to throw it up and give them a chance to make a jump ball attempt at the ball. So it’s really based off what type of concept we have and what type of coverage the defense is giving us,” said Winston.

For Hill, he knows there are times he can make big plays with his arm and his feet. But there must be a balance to the two, for both play and his health.

I think there are opportunities where you may need to be Superman depending on the situation, but at the end of the day you have to be available to your teammates,” said Hill.

No word on how many snaps both Hill and Winston will get in Baltimore, but with a race this close, performances in the preseason could be the difference in this competition.

