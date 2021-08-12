Better Than Ezra House of Blues shows will now require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for entry
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When New Orleans rock band Better Than Ezra hosts their 25th Anniversary shows celebrating the release of their album “Friction, Baby”, new COVID-19 guidelines will be required for entry.
The shows, which are scheduled to take place tomorrow and Saturday night at the House of Blues, will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result from a 72-hour period for entry.
“We can’t wait to celebrate 25 years of ‘Friction, Baby with you in a safe and healthy environment,” the band said in an issued statement on social media. “Thank you for your understanding.”
