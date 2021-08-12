BBB Accredited Business
Better Than Ezra House of Blues shows will now require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for entry

Michael Jerome, from left, Kevin Griffin, Tom Drummond, and James Arthur Payne of Better Than...
Michael Jerome, from left, Kevin Griffin, Tom Drummond, and James Arthur Payne of Better Than Ezra pose on board the Norwegian Jade during day five of the Rock Boat cruise on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 in Miami. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When New Orleans rock band Better Than Ezra hosts their 25th Anniversary shows celebrating the release of their album “Friction, Baby”, new COVID-19 guidelines will be required for entry.

The shows, which are scheduled to take place tomorrow and Saturday night at the House of Blues, will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result from a 72-hour period for entry.

“We can’t wait to celebrate 25 years of ‘Friction, Baby with you in a safe and healthy environment,” the band said in an issued statement on social media. “Thank you for your understanding.”

