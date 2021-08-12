Better Than Ezra House of Blues shows will now require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for entry

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When New Orleans rock band Better Than Ezra hosts their 25th Anniversary shows celebrating the release of their album “Friction, Baby”, new COVID-19 guidelines will be required for entry.

The shows, which are scheduled to take place tomorrow and Saturday night at the House of Blues, will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result from a 72-hour period for entry.

“We can’t wait to celebrate 25 years of ‘Friction, Baby with you in a safe and healthy environment,” the band said in an issued statement on social media. “Thank you for your understanding.”

Show update: Our performances at House of Blues NOLA on August 13 & 14 will now be requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of your event OR full vaccination to attend. More details will be sent to ticket holders via email. Thank you for understanding! pic.twitter.com/Z8O6psjzxK — Better Than Ezra (@betterthanezra) August 12, 2021

