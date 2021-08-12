Bruce: No surprises-Typical summer pattern-Fred weak still moves towards the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - No surprises in our local weather as the typical summer heat, muggies and pm storm chances will continue. Highs stay in the lower to mid 90s. Some of the afternoon storms will be around each day and a few could be heavy.

Next week looks like more of the same with daily storm chances and plenty of August heat.

Fred was beaten down by the high mountains of the Dominican Republic and Haiti. He will move near or over Cuba today. At this time, there’s no reason for concern for Southeast Louisiana or the Mississippi Gulf Coast, but we will continue to monitor for any changes. It looks more like a Florida panhandles issues by Sunday night into Monday.

Bruce: Hot off the press! No changes with the latest FRED advisory. It is very weak after hitting the Dom Rep. Now it moves towards the Gulf late week. For now, no impacts expected here. It looks like a Florida panhandle storm. Stay Tuned! pic.twitter.com/gpotROYOvx — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 12, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.