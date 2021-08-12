BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: No surprises-Typical summer pattern-Fred weak still moves towards the Gulf

Fred weakens
Fred weakens(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - No surprises in our local weather as the typical summer heat, muggies and pm storm chances will continue. Highs stay in the lower to mid 90s. Some of the afternoon storms will be around each day and a few could be heavy.

Next week looks like more of the same with daily storm chances and plenty of August heat.

Fred was beaten down by the high mountains of the Dominican Republic and Haiti. He will move near or over Cuba today. At this time, there’s no reason for concern for Southeast Louisiana or the Mississippi Gulf Coast, but we will continue to monitor for any changes. It looks more like a Florida panhandles issues by Sunday night into Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

