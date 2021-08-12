BBB Accredited Business
Countdown to Kickoff: Hancock

Hancock opens the season with Pearl River Central.
Hancock opens the season with Pearl River Central.(WLOX)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT
KILN, Miss. (WLOX) -The Hancock Hawks are coming into the fall looking for more consistency day in and day out.

According to head coach Neil Lollar, they’ll find a lot of it on the offensive line.

“We have four of the five [offensive linemen] from last year returning so that’s going to be key for us,” said Coach Lollar. “Our defensive line is returning all but one also. We were hit a little hard in the linebacker position but we have some young guys who are going to step up. I’m looking forward to seeing them play.”

One of the lineman coming back is senior Da’Kyre Smith, who’s looking forward to making his last season his most meaningful.

“I’m looking to produce and show all the work we’ve been putting in in the weight room and being able to show it on the field, you know? We’ve been working hard and that’s what I want to come out here and show,” said Smith.

In total Hancock is bringing back six starters on offense and five on defense including quarterback Brandon King who says having most of the offensive line back makes it easier for the skill positions and underclassmen.

“We’re feeling pretty good about it. We have a lot of younger players and they’ll get better as the season goes along,” asod King. “We’re really trying to trust our O-line and to push us forward in a lot of plays.”

Coach Lollar says he’s also excited to watch the younger players learn and grow as the season goes on.

“We have a lot of sophomores that are going to get playing time, especially early,” said Lollar. “I’m excited to see them and how they handle themselves on Friday nights.”

