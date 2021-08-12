Hammond’s Hot August Night outdoor event postponed due to rising COVID-19 concerns

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The City of Hammond’s Downtown Development District announced this morning that it is postponing its annual outdoor event “Hot August Night”, originally scheduled for Aug. 27, due to concerns over rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the area.

Hammond is in Tangipahoa Parish which is home to the ninth highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita for parishes/counties in the nation, according to data provided by the New York Times. As recent as two weeks ago, the parish had ranked nationally as high as no. 2 for cases per capita for parishes/counties. Since then, the parish has seen a 1 percent increase in vaccinated adults, accounting for a total of 31 percent of residents completely vaccinated.

“After careful consideration, the Hammond Downtown Development District and its Board of Directors regret to announce the official postponement of its Hot August Night event, which was originally scheduled for August 27, 2021,” an event spokesperson said. “The DDD Board of Directors met during a special session on August 8, 2021, where the decision to postpone was passed unanimously.”

The DDD said that their decision comes after hearing detailed input from merchants scheduled to participate in the event.

The DDD also requested the professional opinion of Dr. Robert Peltier, Chief Medical Officer at North Oaks Health System.

”Based upon the above situation in which our community finds itself, it is my recommendation that all large gatherings of individuals, including Hot August Night, be postponed to a later date when the percent positivity and the incidence of infections in our community and the subsequent pressure on the healthcare systems in our state return to a manageable level,” said Peltier. “An event such as Hot August Night proceeding would signal to the public that social distancing and personal interactions do not contribute to the spread of disease.”

Related links:

Public officials pushing vaccination efforts as cases rise in Tangipahoa Parish

‘These are the darkest days of this pandemic’ Louisiana hospital leaders warn

‘Very dangerous spot,’ Hospital leaders worried as number of patients sets new pandemic high

North Oaks Health System signs up 100 recipients in cash for vaccine program within 24 hour period

North Oaks Foundation offering cash incentives for recipients of COVID-19 vaccine

A new date will be announced later this year, organizers said.

For continued updates on the event, visit dddhammond.com/hotaugustnight.

Coincidentally, Carencro musician Marc Broussard, who was scheduled to be the headliner for this year’s Hot August Night, received some backlash last weekend for feuding with Grammy award-winning songwriter Jason Isbell on social media in an argument against vaccine and negative test mandates for concerts. The feud started with Broussard calling Isbell “elitist” for asking fans attending shows to have proof of vaccination or a negative test for entry.

“The unclean may not attend. The poor may not attend. The ignorant may not attend.” Who knew Jason was so bourgois? Thought he was a blue collar type of guy. Never met him so I can’t say for sure but yeah, this is some elitist ish here, fella. https://t.co/dJvP5bVDA7 — Marc Broussard (@MarcBroussard) August 6, 2021

Two spared for a while with Isbell making his final point, which was that that the restrictions mean nothing more than public safety for his fans.

No man, more importantly people are dying and we have a way to stop that and you are being a fool. https://t.co/aFqoamPZgj — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 6, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.