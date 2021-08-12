NBA’s Andre Drummond saves son from drowning after falling in pool

(WVUE) - Andre Drummond just saved his son’s life after the child accidentally fell into a pool.

The 28-year-old posted the surveillance video of the incident via Twitter with his family members together at his home when his 2-year-old son Deon tripped into the water.

“NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES,” Drummond said on Thursday on Twitter.

NOT ALL HEROS WEAR CAPES 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️

A parents worst nightmare….. Feat my son & I 😂😂



No one was harmed in this video pic.twitter.com/POumiU9HGk — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) August 12, 2021

Drummond, completely clothed from head to toe, jumped into the water without hesitation and picked him up out of the water with others coming to assist him.

He made it clear that no one was injured in the incident.

