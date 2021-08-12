Northshore teen and her mom urge vaccinations after battle with COVID

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A healthy 15-year-old on the North Shore contracts Covid-19, leaving her incredibly ill for over a week. Now, her mom has a powerful message for those debating if they should vaccinate their kids.

15-year-old Finley Schulz is typically the picture of health but COVID-19, left her reeling in pain.

“It was an entire 24 hours a day, for nine and a half days, trying to keep her fever down you know, job, really,” mom Jeanne Woodrick explained.

Her fever reached almost 104. She had vomiting and a slight cough. Finley’s mom says she had trouble even moving.

Woodrick says, “I’ve never seen this kid I mean, during the summer she can hang out on the couch but she didn’t get off the couch for literally like 11 days.”

“I tried to get her up to walk a little bit and she didn’t even want to get up,” she continued.

A little over two weeks ago, Finley started feeling sick with a stomach. The next day she tested positive for COVID-19.

She wasn’t vaccinated. Woodrick recalls, “The whole time she was sick she was saying, ‘Mom I don’t want anyone to get this, this is the worst.”

Woodrick says although she received the COVID-19 vaccine, she and her ex-husband didn’t think it was necessary for the kids to get it. She even had friends who recently died of the virus and had other friends, whose kids were hospitalized because of COVID but still, she wasn’t concerned about her healthy teenaged children getting sick. It’s a decision she regrets now seeing how terrible her little girl felt.

“Until it actually hits you or hits close to home or someone you care about, it has a different effect and I think our perspective has changed obviously and what I hope people will see, even if it’s not someone close to them, is that it’s better to be safe than sorry,” Woodrick said.

Wanting to protect her older brother while she was sick, Finley encouraged her mom to get 16-year-old Greyson, vaccinated. Woodrick explains, “She said I would never want Greyson to get this, to go through this so that says a lot you don’t want somebody you love to get sick.”

Greyson received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine as his sister battled the virus at home. Finley says, she’s next. “She is going to be wanting to get vaccinated and I’m all for it,” Woodrick explained.

Finley’s mom says she has now recovered, although she still isn’t able to taste anything. But the teen wants us to share this message, get vaccinated now, to protect yourself and others.

Woodrick says it took Finley 13 days to start to feel normal again and test negative for COVID after being sick. She firmly believes that the only reason she didn’t get sick while taking care of her daughter, is because she’s vaccinated.

