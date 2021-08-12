BBB Accredited Business
Report: Michael Thomas and Sean Payton finally connect

Michael Thomas is currently on the Active/PUP list while he nurses an ankle injury.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Last week, FOX 8 Sports contributor Jeff Duncan reported Michael Thomas wouldn’t return calls during his rehab from the Saints team doctor, wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson, or head coach Sean Payton.

The lack of communication led to Thomas getting his surgery sooner rather than later. Getting the procedure in June, instead of earlier in the offseason will now force the receiver to miss playing time in 2021.

According to a report by Yahoo Sports on Thursday, Thomas and Payton finally connected and “have had positive talks and are not seeking a split.”

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports said Payton and Thomas had a recent meeting to clear the air over two lingering issues: comments Payton made regarding his frustration over the offseason timing of Thomas’s ankle surgery; and a subsequent social media post from Thomas that suggested the wideout was now at odds with the team.

“They had a good talk about [the issues],” one source said. “I think they both believe it’s not anything that has to go any further than what is already out there. There was some frustration from both viewpoints and that was the point of the meeting.”

Thomas is currently on the Active/PUP list while he nurses an ankle injury.

