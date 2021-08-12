Shelby: Hot with Sun & Storms

Expect more of the same summer pattern with highs in the lower to mid 90s. Storms will be around each day and a few could be heavy. Some of us will miss the rain one day and get a deluge the next.

Next week looks like more of the same with daily storm chances and plenty of August heat.

Fred will move near or over Cuba today. At this time, there’s no reason for concern for Southeast Louisiana or the Mississippi Gulf Coast, but we will continue to monitor for any changes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.