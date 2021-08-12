BBB Accredited Business
Slidell police officer arrested after an investigation of indecent behavior

Donald Nunez, a Slidell police officer was arrested after an investigation of indecent behavior.
Donald Nunez, a Slidell police officer was arrested after an investigation of indecent behavior. (Source: Slidell Police Dept.)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Tuesday, August 10, Slidell police had received a criminal complaint on Slidell police officer, 66-year-old Donald Nunez.

According to Slidell Police Department, due to the nature of the complaint, an investigation was lead by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. Based on the evidence received, Nunez was placed under arrest and charged with: obscenity, voyeurism, and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 12.

“Disgusting, sickening, and reprehensible are just a few words that come to mind. Police officers are held to a much higher standard and have the delicate job of maintaining the public’s trust. When I was informed about this complaint, we did not waste any time stripping this officer of his badge and placing him under arrest. This is a black eye on us all,” said Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal.

Nunez has been with the department since 1998 and is currently on unpaid leave. The investigation is still ongoing.

