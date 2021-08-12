BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is expected to announce that people will need to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test before entering restaurants, bars, and other venues, including the Caesars Superdome, according to NOLA.com.

A press conference is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Thurs., Aug. 12.

New Orleans will become one of the first cities in the country to issue such a mandate.

New York City and San Francisco have announced similar measures.

Many restaurants and venues in the city have already implemented their own vaccine mandates.

CONTINUING COVERAGE

Family of New Orleans child battling brain cancer fears COVID crowding at hospitals

Northshore teen and her mom urge vaccinations after battle with COVID

COVID-19 infections keep the pressure on Louisiana hospitals

Woman hopes her mother’s death will encourage others to get vaccinated

How the Delta variant differs: A virologist’s point-of-view

203 cases of COVID-19 linked to Chicago’s Lollapalooza

San Francisco mandates proof of vaccination when indoors

A mask mandate was issued on July 30, along with a vaccine requirement for city works and contractors.

Several major events have been canceled as the Delta variant strains hospitals and staffing, including Jazz Fest, the Red Dress Run, and Gretna Fest.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Two 16-year-old girls were killed Aug. 4 in a car crash on Guste Island Road near Madisonville,...
‘She’s dancing in heaven;’ 16-year-old girls killed in car crash identified
Travis Campbell, a 43-year-old father of seven from Virginia, has been documenting his struggle...
Father battling COVID-19 asks teen son to give daughter away amid fear of death
Four people were shot Sunday, Aug. 8 in the 700 block of Bourbon Street
5 shot on Bourbon Street for second weekend in a row
Potential tropical cyclone 6
Tropical storm could enter Gulf of Mexico by Friday

Latest News

Lieutenant General Russel Honore says trusting the shot is as simple as trusting cased meats.
Lt. Honore: If you can trust boudin balls, you can trust the vaccine
Lt. Honore: If you trust boudin balls, you can take the vaccine
Lt. Honore: If you trust boudin balls, you can take the vaccine
The City of Hammond’s Downtown Development District says it’s moving forward with its annual...
Hammond’s Hot August Night outdoor event postponed due to rising COVID-19 concerns
Blood donors get Covid antibody results.
Doctors can test for COVID-19 antibody levels in blood donors