Airbnb warns delta variant could halt travel, impact revenue

Airbnb predicts that the delta variant will impact future travel.
Airbnb predicts that the delta variant will impact future travel.
By CNN
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) - Airbnb is warning investors the delta COVID variant could impact its future revenues.

The company is predicting bookings will be volatile over the next several months.

That guidance comes after Airbnb reported earnings grew nearly 300% during its second quarter.

The company is forecasting even more revenue for its third quarter, $1.9 billion, which is well above the $1.3 billion it reported last quarter.

The company’s stock is currently trading more than 30% below its high in February.

