Bruce: 2 tropical systems out there-Plus your weekend outlook

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Locally It’s typical summer for us locally as all eyes remain more so on the tropics with Fred currently out there along with a new system east of the islands, likely to become Grace in the next 24 hours.

BRUCE: The tropics are heating up as Fred moves towards the Gulf & now disturbance #7 soon to be Grace takes a similar patch as Fred. Fred poses no threat as of now & we have over a week to watch #7. Weekend looks summer like. 30-40% rain coverage w/ highs in the low to mid 90s. pic.twitter.com/Inb5ENZVXW — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 13, 2021

For your Friday into the weekend it’s the same story, different day. Highs will climb into the low 90s ahead of those storms that start popping around lunch. Rain coverage to round out the week will be around 30-40% and that looks to remain the same this weekend.

All eyes are on the tropics which is to be expected as we get later into August and start inching closer to the peak of the season. We have been tracking Fred all week long and the now depression continues to work its way along the coastline of Cuba. Track models and the official National Hurricane Center forecast continue to agree on a path across the Florida Keys then up the west coast of Florida possibly making a final landfall in the Panhandle early next week. Right now given this track all impacts will stay to our east.

