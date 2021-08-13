BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: 2 tropical systems out there-Plus your weekend outlook

Tropics are heating up
Tropics are heating up(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Locally It’s typical summer for us locally as all eyes remain more so on the tropics with Fred currently out there along with a new system east of the islands, likely to become Grace in the next 24 hours.

For your Friday into the weekend it’s the same story, different day. Highs will climb into the low 90s ahead of those storms that start popping around lunch. Rain coverage to round out the week will be around 30-40% and that looks to remain the same this weekend.

All eyes are on the tropics which is to be expected as we get later into August and start inching closer to the peak of the season. We have been tracking Fred all week long and the now depression continues to work its way along the coastline of Cuba. Track models and the official National Hurricane Center forecast continue to agree on a path across the Florida Keys then up the west coast of Florida possibly making a final landfall in the Panhandle early next week. Right now given this track all impacts will stay to our east.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

