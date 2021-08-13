Covington, Harahan Walmarts to close for cleaning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two New Orleans-area Walmart locations will be closing temporarily for cleaning crews to sanitize the buildings.

According to a statement from Walmart’s media relations team, the Covington store located at 2800 Highway 190 will close at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, and reopen on Aug. 15 at 6 a.m.

The Harahan location, 5110 Jefferson Highway, will close for the same period of time.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily,” the statement read.

