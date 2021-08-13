BBB Accredited Business
Covington, Harahan Walmarts to close for cleaning

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two New Orleans-area Walmart locations will be closing temporarily for cleaning crews to sanitize the buildings.

According to a statement from Walmart’s media relations team, the Covington store located at 2800 Highway 190 will close at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, and reopen on Aug. 15 at 6 a.m.

The Harahan location, 5110 Jefferson Highway, will close for the same period of time.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily,” the statement read.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS

French Quarter Fest canceled due to rising COVID cases

Central students denied entry on first day of school for defying mask mandate

Mayor Cantrell calls the COVID-19 situation dire in announcing proof of vaccination requirement

French Quarter Fest canceled due to rising COVID cases
La. breaks single-day record for new COVID cases Aug. 13
