Fred heads for the Gulf; new storm expected to form soon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s getting busy out there as we enter the peak of hurricane season which typically starts in the middle of August and runs through early October.

We’ve been tracking Fred the past few days as it has bounced around the islands of the Caribbean. Fred is now nearing the Florida Straits and will cross the Keys on Saturday. It’s at that point where we expect Fred will restrengthen into a tropical storm and move over the far eastern Gulf. Models have been locked in and the National Hurricane Center’s forecast track reflects that with a final landfall still expected on the Florida Panhandle by early Monday. All indications are Fred is likely to stay a tropical storm while over the Gulf.

Next up on the wave train is Invest 95L which is currently approaching the northern Lesser Antilles. All signs point to this becoming the next depression or named storm this weekend. The next name on the list is Grace. As of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, a storm track may be needed on this storm later today as there is a need to issue watches and warnings for some Caribbean islands.

