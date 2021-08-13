BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

French Quarter Fest canceled due to rising COVID cases

Organizers for French Quarter Fest, billed as the world’s largest showcase of Louisiana music,...
Organizers for French Quarter Fest, billed as the world’s largest showcase of Louisiana music, canceled the event for the second year in a row due to the recent COVID surge in Louisiana.(Zack Smith | Zack Smith Photography, Courtesy of French Quarter Festivals, Inc.)
By Shan Bailey
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Organizers for French Quarter Fest, billed as the world’s largest showcase of Louisiana music, canceled the event for the second year in a row due to the recent COVID surge in Louisiana.

The 2021 event was scheduled to take place from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.

Organizers said they made the decision to call off the event “after careful consideration and with consultation from a host of experts including City and State officials.”

“As the state of Louisiana and our nation see a precipitous rise in COVID cases, we must put the health, safety and well-being of our entire community first—our fans, musicians, staff, volunteers, sponsors, and partners, as well as the residents and businesses in the French Quarter,” organizers said in a statement. “While we are heartbroken that we will not be able to fest in the streets with you this year, we look forward to celebrating with you all for our return to the stage April 21-24, 2022!”

Organizers said they will work to provide critical relief payments for roughly 1,500 musicians and gig workers who lost work due to the 2021 festival cancellation.

CONTINUING COVERAGE

Mayor Cantrell calls the COVID-19 situation dire in announcing proof of vaccination requirement

Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test requirement draws mixed reaction in New Orleans

Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities

“We will continue to assess our ever-changing environment and apply the many lessons we have learned over the last two years to all of our 2022 events, including French Quarter Festival, Satchmo SummerFest, and Holidays New Orleans Style,” organizers said.

Other major events have also been canceled as the Delta variant strains hospitals and staffing, including Jazz Fest, the Red Dress Run, and Gretna Fest.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Travis Campbell, a 43-year-old father of seven from Virginia, has been documenting his struggle...
Father battling COVID-19 asks teen son to give daughter away amid fear of death
Four people were shot Sunday, Aug. 8 in the 700 block of Bourbon Street
5 shot on Bourbon Street for second weekend in a row
Potential tropical cyclone 6
Tropical storm could enter Gulf of Mexico by Friday
Houma Police has identified the shooter 17-year-old Jamanie Dotch of Wolf Parkway.
Suspect identified for shooting grandmother while picking up grandkids from school

Latest News

Mardi Gras Council
COVID-19 weighs concerns for krewe captains planning for Carnival 2022
Hollise Murphy died Friday, July 30. He was 36 years old.
Nearly 2,000 sign petition to rename Lee Circle after La. undergound music icon
Hollise Murphy died Friday, July 30. He was 36 years old.
Hardcore community raises nearly $50k for ‘NOLA Metro King’ Hollise Murphy
Snug Harbor canceling performances amid rising COVID cases
Snug Harbor canceling performances amid rising COVID cases