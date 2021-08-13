BBB Accredited Business
Jaguars ranked No. 20 in CBS Sports FCS rankings

Southern Football
Southern Jaguars
Southern Jaguars(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - CBS Sports released their FCS rankings for the upcoming season and the Southern Jaguars enter the 2021 season ranked No. 20.

The Jaguars are entering their first season under new head coach Jason Rollins. Rollins is taking over the Jaguar program after coach Dawson Odums, who spent nearly a decade at the helm for Southern, left for Norfolk State University.

Southern finished the 2021 COVID spring season with a 5-1 record and capped off the season with a 49-7 win over Grambling State in the Bayou Classic.

The Jags are scheduled to kickoff the season against Troy University on Saturday, Sept. 4.

The Southeastern Lions were ranked No. 21 and Nicholls State comes in at No. 23.

