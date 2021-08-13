BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Lil Boosie to host COVID-19 vaccine event at Southern University

Sleeves Up Louisiana!
Sleeves Up Louisiana!(Terral Jackson, Jr./Instagram)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge rapper Lil Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, is rolling up his sleeves and using his influence as an artist to help get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, August 18 Boosie will host the ‘Sleeves Up’ vaccination event on Southern University’s campus, put on in part by Southern University Athletics.

Organizers have announced that free COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered all day.

There will also be COVID testing, gift card giveaways, a food truck village, a live DJ, guest speakers, elected officials in attendance, plus so much more.

The event will accept walk-ups only. No appointments are required, according to organizers.

Attendees can stop by the Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union located on the campus of Southern University and A&M College from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday to participate.

RELATED STORIES:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Travis Campbell, a 43-year-old father of seven from Virginia, has been documenting his struggle...
Father battling COVID-19 asks teen son to give daughter away amid fear of death
Four people were shot Sunday, Aug. 8 in the 700 block of Bourbon Street
5 shot on Bourbon Street for second weekend in a row
Potential tropical cyclone 6
Tropical storm could enter Gulf of Mexico by Friday
Houma Police has identified the shooter 17-year-old Jamanie Dotch of Wolf Parkway.
Suspect identified for shooting grandmother while picking up grandkids from school

Latest News

Jefferson Parish Covid update for Friday, Aug. 13
Jefferson Parish Covid-19 update for Friday, Aug. 13
Central Intermediate School
Central students denied entry on first day of school for defying mask mandate
Mayor Latoya Cantrell announces proof of vaccination will be needed to enter some New Orleans...
Mayor Cantrell calls the COVID-19 situation dire in announcing proof of vaccination requirement
NOLA vaxed rules reaction
Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test requirement draws mixed reaction in New Orleans