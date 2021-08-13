Lil Boosie to host COVID-19 vaccine event at Southern University

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge rapper Lil Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, is rolling up his sleeves and using his influence as an artist to help get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, August 18 Boosie will host the ‘Sleeves Up’ vaccination event on Southern University’s campus, put on in part by Southern University Athletics.

Organizers have announced that free COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered all day.

There will also be COVID testing, gift card giveaways, a food truck village, a live DJ, guest speakers, elected officials in attendance, plus so much more.

The event will accept walk-ups only. No appointments are required, according to organizers.

Attendees can stop by the Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union located on the campus of Southern University and A&M College from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday to participate.

