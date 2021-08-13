LSU releases non-conference basketball schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball program released their 13 game non-conference basketball schedule for the upcoming season on Friday, August 13. The Tigers will play eight games between November and December starting with Louisiana-Monroe at home.

The Tigers will then follow that game up with Texas State on November 12, followed by Liberty on November 15, McNeese State on November 18 and Belmont on November 22.

LSU will potentially play five teams that advanced to post-season play last season and seven teams that won at least 17 games on their 2020-21 season schedule.

Liberty won 23 games and advanced to the 2021 NCAA Tournament, while Belmont posted a 26-4 record last season. The McNeese game is scheduled as part of the Emerald Classic in Niceville, Florida, that LSU will be participating over Thanksgiving weekend.

LSU will play Penn State on Friday, Nov. 26, in the Emerald Classic, which will be played at Raider Arena at Northwest Florida State College. LSU will either play Wake Forest or Oregon State on the second day of the tournament, Nov. 27. Oregon State won 20 games a season ago and advanced to the Elite 8 before falling in the NCAA Tournament.

Will Wade and company will open December with another NCAA tournament team, Ohio, on Dec. 1 at home before the school’s final exam break.

The Tigers will be back in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta and will face Georgia Tech, a team that also made it to the NCAAs last season. LSU was scheduled to play in this event last year, but the game had to be postponed at the last minute because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Tigers will return to Louisiana for two games against state schools with LSU hosting Northwestern State on Dec. 14 at home in the Maravich Center before traveling to the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City to face Louisiana Tech. This will be the fourth straight season the teams have met in either a regular-season game or a charity exhibition contest.

LSU MEN’S NON-CONFERENCE BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

November

Tuesday 9 ULM

Friday 12 Texas State

Monday 15 Liberty

Thursday 18 McNeese State

Monday 22 Belmont

Emerald Classic – Niceville, Florida

Friday 26 Penn State

Saturday 27 Wake Forest/Oregon State

December

Wednesday 1 Ohio

Holiday Hoopsgiving – Atlanta, Georgia

Saturday 11 Georgia Tech

Tuesday 14 Northwestern State

Saturday 18 Louisiana Tech (in Bossier City)Wednesday 22 LIPSCOMB

January

Saturday 29 at TCU (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)

