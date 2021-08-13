BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

LSU releases non-conference basketball schedule

(Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball program released their 13 game non-conference basketball schedule for the upcoming season on Friday, August 13. The Tigers will play eight games between November and December starting with Louisiana-Monroe at home.

The Tigers will then follow that game up with Texas State on November 12, followed by Liberty on November 15, McNeese State on November 18 and Belmont on November 22.

LSU will potentially play five teams that advanced to post-season play last season and seven teams that won at least 17 games on their 2020-21 season schedule.

Liberty won 23 games and advanced to the 2021 NCAA Tournament, while Belmont posted a 26-4 record last season. The McNeese game is scheduled as part of the Emerald Classic in Niceville, Florida, that LSU will be participating over Thanksgiving weekend.

LSU will play Penn State on Friday, Nov. 26, in the Emerald Classic, which will be played at Raider Arena at Northwest Florida State College. LSU will either play Wake Forest or Oregon State on the second day of the tournament, Nov. 27. Oregon State won 20 games a season ago and advanced to the Elite 8 before falling in the NCAA Tournament.

Will Wade and company will open December with another NCAA tournament team, Ohio, on Dec. 1 at home before the school’s final exam break.

The Tigers will be back in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta and will face Georgia Tech, a team that also made it to the NCAAs last season. LSU was scheduled to play in this event last year, but the game had to be postponed at the last minute because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Tigers will return to Louisiana for two games against state schools with LSU hosting Northwestern State on Dec. 14 at home in the Maravich Center before traveling to the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City to face Louisiana Tech. This will be the fourth straight season the teams have met in either a regular-season game or a charity exhibition contest.

LSU MEN’S NON-CONFERENCE BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

November

  • Tuesday 9 ULM
  • Friday 12 Texas State
  • Monday 15 Liberty
  • Thursday 18 McNeese State
  • Monday 22 Belmont

Emerald Classic – Niceville, Florida

  • Friday 26 Penn State
  • Saturday 27 Wake Forest/Oregon State

December

  • Wednesday 1 Ohio

Holiday Hoopsgiving – Atlanta, Georgia

  • Saturday 11 Georgia Tech
  • Tuesday 14 Northwestern State
  • Saturday 18 Louisiana Tech (in Bossier City)Wednesday 22 LIPSCOMB

January

  • Saturday 29 at TCU (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Travis Campbell, a 43-year-old father of seven from Virginia, has been documenting his struggle...
Father battling COVID-19 asks teen son to give daughter away amid fear of death
Four people were shot Sunday, Aug. 8 in the 700 block of Bourbon Street
5 shot on Bourbon Street for second weekend in a row
Potential tropical cyclone 6
Tropical storm could enter Gulf of Mexico by Friday
Two New Orleans-area Walmart locations will be closing temporarily for cleaning crews to...
Covington, Harahan Walmarts to close for cleaning

Latest News

LSU guard Tiara Young (2)
LSU Board of Supervisors approves Mulkey contract, increasing price of women’s basketball tickets
New LSU women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey walks through the facility after arriving on...
‘I’m home’ - Kim Mulkey speaks for first time as head coach of women’s basketball team
Kim Mulkey does an impression of LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron as she visits the LSU...
WATCH: Kim Mulkey’s Coach O impression
Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey gestures in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Juan’s World: Welcoming Home a Legend
Cam Thomas - 12/26/20 (Full Interview)
Cam Thomas - 12/26/20 (Full Interview)