REPORT: Former LSU RB Derrius Guice suspended for six games

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU and free agent running back Derrius Guice has been suspended for the first six games of the 2021 NFL season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Free agent RB Derrius Guice has been suspended for the first 6 games of the season, per the wire. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2021

The Washington Football Team released Guice, a former 2018 second-round NFL Draft pick, back in August of 2020 after he was arrested on domestic violence charges. As reported by the Washington Post, the charges included one count of strangulation, which is a felony. The other three charges were three counts of assault and battery, as well as one count of destruction of property.

In June of 2021, a Virginia judge dismissed misdemeanor domestic violence charges against the former LSU back, according to a report by The Washington Post.

RELATED STORIES:

The report added that during a hearing Wednesday, June 23, Guice and the alleged victim said they had reached a settlement and the resolution means the 23-year-old Baton Rouge native will not go to trial and the charges will not appear on his criminal record.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.