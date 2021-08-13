Stranger Safety

Children are returning to school and it’s not a bad idea to have a calm, honest conversation with them about strangers and avoiding potentially dangerous situations.

Here are some helpful ideas:

Role-play and practice different scenarios. Establish a family code word. ... Identify safe adults, like police officers, whom children can go to if they sense danger.

Check out more tips for talking to your kids about strangers at here.

