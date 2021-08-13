BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Study Tips

By Kelsey Davis
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Summer has ended and schools bells are ringing. Here are some study ideas to help boost your grades.

  1. Set realistic goals.  By only taking on a few chapters to read each night.
  2. Find what works for you.  We all learn in many different ways, so discover what works best for you and stick with it.
  3. Create a study space  by setting aside a desk or table only for studying or doing schoolwork.

Good luck and welcome back to school! For more study tips, click here.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Travis Campbell, a 43-year-old father of seven from Virginia, has been documenting his struggle...
Father battling COVID-19 asks teen son to give daughter away amid fear of death
Four people were shot Sunday, Aug. 8 in the 700 block of Bourbon Street
5 shot on Bourbon Street for second weekend in a row
Potential tropical cyclone 6
Tropical storm could enter Gulf of Mexico by Friday
Houma Police has identified the shooter 17-year-old Jamanie Dotch of Wolf Parkway.
Suspect identified for shooting grandmother while picking up grandkids from school

Latest News

French Quarter Fest canceled due to rising COVID cases
French Quarter Fest canceled due to rising COVID cases
Local Kids First: School Zones - Kristi Coleman
School Zones
Local Kids First: Stranger Safety - John Snell
Stranger Safety
Local Kids First: School Zones - Kristi Coleman
Local Kids First: School Zones - Kristi Coleman