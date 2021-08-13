Study Tips
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Summer has ended and schools bells are ringing. Here are some study ideas to help boost your grades.
- Set realistic goals. By only taking on a few chapters to read each night.
- Find what works for you. We all learn in many different ways, so discover what works best for you and stick with it.
- Create a study space by setting aside a desk or table only for studying or doing schoolwork.
Good luck and welcome back to school! For more study tips, click here.
