Summer storms this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More of the same this weekend with plenty of heat and humidity and a daily chance for showers and storms. A few could produce heavy rain causing minor street flooding.

Fred will emerge into the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday. The progress of the storm will continue to be monitored. At this time, it appears Fred will get stronger and head in the general direction of the Florida Panhandle. We will continue to monitor the storm for any trends that might take it farther west in our direction.

Outside of any Fred influences it looks like storm chances will stay somewhat high into early next week. Late next week storm coverage may decrease with temperatures just a bit hotter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.