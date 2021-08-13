Tropical Storm Grace likely to develop this weekend; Fred heads for Gulf

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s getting busy out there as we enter the peak of hurricane season which typically starts in the middle of August and runs through early October.

We’ve been tracking Fred the past few days as it has bounced around the islands of the Caribbean. Fred is now nearing the Florida Straits and will cross the Keys on Saturday. It’s at that point where we expect Fred will restrengthen into a tropical storm and move over the far eastern Gulf. Models have been locked in and the National Hurricane Center’s forecast track reflects that with a final landfall still expected on the Florida Panhandle by early Monday. All indications are Fred is likely to stay a tropical storm while over the Gulf.

Next up is Disturbance Seven which is currently approaching the northern Lesser Antilles. All signs point to this becoming the next depression or named storm this weekend. The next name on the list is Grace. The National Hurricane Center has issued the first track on this system and they call for a trip over the Greater Antilles almost leading to the exact same path as Fred. In five days, what will likely be Tropical Storm Grace will be entering the Bahamas.

