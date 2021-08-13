BBB Accredited Business
Two Tangipahoa deputies die from COVID complications

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Two deputies in Tangipahoa Parish have died from complications due to COVID-19, according to Chief Jimmy Travis.

Sergeant Gerald Sopsher, 59, and Deputy Donnie Booty, 69, both passed away in hospital beds, Chief Travis says.

Sgt. Gerald Sopsher died from complications due to COVID-19, according to Tangipahoa Parish...
Four TPSO deputies have now lost their lives to the virus.

Sopsher served as a Sergeant at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail. He was a 13-year veteran known for his loyal and dedicated service.

“Covid has taken a dear friend from our ranks,” says Sheriff Daniel Edwards. Sopsher was immensely loved and respected by his peers and will be greatly missed. “We will always be grateful for his service and he will never be forgotten.”

Booty spent three years serving as a bailiff at the Tangipahoa Parish Courthouse. He is described as being an extremely kind and generous person.

“His loss leaves a void and pain in our hearts,” Edwards says.

