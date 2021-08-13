West Nile found in Orleans Parish mosquitos

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mosquitos collected in Orleans Parish have tested positive for West Nile virus, the city reported on Aug. 13.

Mosquitos were collected on the East Bank of the parish.

Treatments will be conducted by airplane Friday night in the area bounded by Lakeshore Drive, the Inner Harbor Canal, Mirabeau Avenue through Harrison Avenue, and the Parish line from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., weather permitting.

No human cases have been reported in Orleans Parish.

