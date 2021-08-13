BBB Accredited Business
West Nile found in Orleans Parish mosquitos

Mosquitos collected from the East Bank of Orleans Parish tested positive for West Nile Virus...
Mosquitos collected from the East Bank of Orleans Parish tested positive for West Nile Virus the week of Aug. 13.(James Gathany/ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mosquitos collected in Orleans Parish have tested positive for West Nile virus, the city reported on Aug. 13.

Mosquitos were collected on the East Bank of the parish.

Treatments will be conducted by airplane Friday night in the area bounded by Lakeshore Drive, the Inner Harbor Canal, Mirabeau Avenue through Harrison Avenue, and the Parish line from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., weather permitting.

No human cases have been reported in Orleans Parish.

