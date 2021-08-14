CDC endorses third dose of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines for the immunocomprised; LSU Health infectious diseases expert reacts

CDC and FDA endorse having immunocompromised receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (WTVY - Kinsley Centers)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It is official, some people with compromised immune systems who received one of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines can get a third dose.

On Friday, a panel of CDC advisers voted unanimously to allow a third vaccine dose for people with certain conditions and those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

“And the I’s have it and the recommendation is adopted,” said a member of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Dr. Julio Figueroa commented on the decision to allow a third shot.

“There’s been the focus on transplant recipients and then there are a few other conditions that are sort of in that as well, so that I think that’s just basically following the science and following what we’re seeing. I can tell you that from my personal experience that there definitely have been individuals who have been hospitalized, who have had these conditions who’ve had the vaccine and have gotten sick, so I think that that is very reasonable,” said Figueroa.

Less than 24 hours earlier the FDA gave emergency use authorization for a third dose for people who had a poor immune response to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. No decision has been made related to the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“So, transplant patients, certain types of immunosuppressive drugs, prednisone above a certain level, certain types of chemotherapy, certain other individuals with very low immune systems,” said Figueroa.

He said some prescriptions medicines can lead to immunosuppression.

Still, Figueroa and other infectious disease experts urged the immunocompromised to get vaccinated, if they have not already done so.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walenksy issued a statement:

“Today, I signed CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommendation that endorsed the use of an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine for people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems after an initial two-dose vaccine series.

This official CDC recommendation — which follows the FDA’s decision to amend the emergency use authorizations of the vaccines — is an important step in ensuring everyone, including those most vulnerable to COVID-19, can get as much protection as possible from COVID-19 vaccination.

Emerging data suggest some people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems do not always build the same level of immunity compared to people who are not immunocompromised. In addition, in small studies, fully vaccinated immunocompromised people have accounted for a large proportion of hospitalized breakthrough cases (40-44%). Immunocompromised people who are infected with SARS CoV-2 are also more likely to transmit the virus to household contacts.

While people who are immunocompromised makeup about 3% of the U.S. adult population, they are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 because they are more at risk of serious, prolonged illness. Included in CDC’s recommendation are people with a range of conditions, such as recipients of organ or stem cell transplants, people with advanced or untreated HIV infection, active recipients of treatment for cancer, people who are taking some medications that weaken the immune system, and others. A full list of conditions can be found on CDC’s website. The additional dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine should be the same vaccine as the initial series and administered at least four weeks after completing a primary mRNA COVID-19 vaccine series. While vaccination is likely to increase protection in this population, even after vaccination, people who are immunocompromised should continue to follow current prevention measures (including wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others they do not live with, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces) to protect themselves and those around them against COVID-19 until advised otherwise by their healthcare provider. CDC does not recommend additional doses or booster shots for any other population at this time.

At a time when the Delta variant is surging, an additional vaccine dose for some people with weakened immune systems could help prevent serious and possibly life-threatening COVID-19 cases within this population.”

