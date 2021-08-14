Covington 10-year-old special needs child reported missing

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - St. Tammany Parish Sherrif’s deputies are currently searching for 10-year-old Avani Cook, who went missing outside her home in the 2500 block of North Davis Road.

According to a police report, she was playing outside her residence with her mother and dog. Her mother stepped inside for a moment and when she returned, the was dog was there but the child was missing. She called 911 to report her missing shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Avani is described as having dirty blond hair and hazel eyes. She is non-verbal and suffers from medical conditions that may inhibit her ability to get around.

Anyone who may see the child in the area is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338 or call 911.

