FFF: Ranking the starting 32 NFL QB’s

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF, I rank the 32 starting NFL QB’s, talk USA’s monster rise in the rankings, and a new burger joint is jamming on Banks Street.

FOOTBALL

In the NFL, if you don’t have a top-notch quarterback, you probably won’t make a Super Bowl run. The quarterback stirs the drink in the league. Here’s 1-32, my projected starters and their rankings.

1) Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs: He could be on the top of this list for years to come.

2) Aaron Rodgers, Packers

3) Tom Brady, Bucs: Seven Super Bowl rings so far, and No. 8 could be coming this season.

4) Russell Wilson, Seahawks

5) Josh Allen, Bills: Buffalo is the favorite to give the Chiefs a run for their money in the playoffs with Allen at the controls.

6) Lamar Jackson, Ravens

7) Deshaun Watson, Texans

8) Dak Prescott, Cowboys: If Dak’s not healthy, Cowboys will be in for a long 2021 season.

9) Justin Herbert, Chargers

10) Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers: Will a new diet get “Big Ben” back on track?

11) Ryan Tannehill, Titans

12) Baker Mayfield, Browns

13) Matt Stafford, Rams: Stafford finally has a shot at the playoffs with an all-in Rams squad.

14) Matt Ryan, Falcons

15) Derek Carr, Raiders

16) Jared Goff, Lions

17) Joe Burrow, Bengals: Can’t wait to see what a healthy Burrow can do in the Bengals high-powered offense.

18) Kirk Cousins, Vikings

19) Kyler Murray, Cardinals

20) Carson Wentz, Colts: All signs point to Wentz being healthy for Week 1 of the regular season.

21) Jimmy Garoppolo, Niners

22) Jameis Winston, Saints: Size, athleticism, and arm are all positive characteristics of Winston. But will he be sharp in his decision making.

23) Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars

24) Sam Darnold, Panthers

25) Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins: Tua needs to show growth this season in Miami, or the ‘Fins will move on from the Alabama alum.

26) Jalen Hurts, Eagles

27) Daniel Jones, Giants

28) Ryan Fitzpatrick, WFT

29) Drew Lock, Broncos: It’s Lock’s job for now, but Teddy Bridgewater could take it away during the season.

30) Mac Jones, Patriots: The future is now in New England. Keep Cam Newton on the bench.

31) Justin Fields, Bears

32) Zach Wilson, Jets: The former BYU star will have a rough freshman campaign with the Jets.

FÚTBOL

The United States Men’s National Team is flying high after beating arch nemesis, Mexico, twice this summer in championship matches.

The Stars and Stripes beat El Tri in the CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup title games. Those two monster wins pushed U.S.A. into the top ten of FIFA’s team rankings.

🇮🇹 European champions climb 🧗‍♂️

🇦🇷 Copa America conquerors on the up 📈

🇺🇸 Concacaf kings return to the top 10 ⬆️



🌍 #FIFARanking rewards all round for the various continental champions 🥇



📊👉 https://t.co/nDySrzLYTk pic.twitter.com/uY9rZEdrBW — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) August 12, 2021

World Cup qualifying starts this September for the U.S.A. I expect not only for the squad to qualify for Qatar 2022, but do some damage in the winter tourney.

FOOD

There’s a new burger spot that has NOLA all abuzz, Bub’s Burgers. After success as a popup, Bub’s now has a brick and mortar location on Banks Street in Mid-City.

When you go, get the Bub burger. It’s two all beef patties (their house blend), American cheese, griddled onions, homemade bread & butter pickles and their signature Bub sauce on a butter toasted brioche bun.

Trust me, you’ll love this spot.

