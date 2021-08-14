BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Local EMS staff shortage amid pandemic; awaiting federal aid assistance

By Amanda Roberts
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Louisiana is the epicenter of the Delta variant in the country right now.

“We are rapidly approaching the breaking point,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.

As they try to convey the crisis facing the state’s healthcare system, with a 16.1 positivity rate, leaders say this is the deadliest and most threatening surge of the entire pandemic.

“We’ve never been to a point in the pandemic where there’s this level of COVID circulating and this number of people in hospitals and the situation in hospitals never as drastic,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter.

However, this situation starts before sick people even enter the hospital. It starts with the 911 call.

“Our EMS system is strained right now it really is,” said Jonathan Fourcade.

To help respond to emergency calls in the city, New Orleans EMS welcomed 15 FEMA, surge ambulances from all over the country.

Spokesperson Jonathan Fourcade says emergency calls are surging all while they’re short of resources and manpower.

“We’re still losing people on a weekly basis either to COVID, they’re either out sick because they’re positive with COVID, been exposed and displaying symptoms, leaving the service, leaving EMs altogether, or leaving EMS to go work in hospitals where it’s a little bit safer,” said Fourcade.

This surge team is from Texas. They’re getting briefed on systems, codes, city streets even to help give some relief to the COVID-fatigued New Orleans teams.

“We work in chaotic scenes all the time we’re exposed to COVID now, we’re tired you know our medics haven’t had a break since the beginning, so knowing that the surge also could’ve been prevented that it’s preventable that’s frustrating,” said Fourcade.

New Orleans EMS will now have a little more help responding to the city’s various emergencies, but they’re pleading with folks to at least help prevent these emergencies.

“Please get vaccinated if you have not done so yet,” said Fourcade.

Fourcade says right now, there at 10 EMS workers out either sick with COVID or displaying symptoms after exposure.

He says one worker of the 10 is vaccinated.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Travis Campbell, a 43-year-old father of seven from Virginia, has been documenting his struggle...
Father battling COVID-19 asks teen son to give daughter away amid fear of death
Four people were shot Sunday, Aug. 8 in the 700 block of Bourbon Street
5 shot on Bourbon Street for second weekend in a row
Potential tropical cyclone 6
Tropical storm could enter Gulf of Mexico by Friday
Houma Police has identified the shooter 17-year-old Jamanie Dotch of Wolf Parkway.
Suspect identified for shooting grandmother while picking up grandkids from school

Latest News

Phony Vax cards and legalities
Legal questions and phony vaccine cards popping up after New Orleans enacts new COVID-19 requirements
R&B singer and Louisiana native Lloyd Price performs during his induction into the Rock and...
Lloyd Price’s legacy to be celebrated by his hometown; friends recall his many contributions to Rock ‘n’ Roll
Phony Vax cards and legalities
Phony Vax cards and legalities
Lloyd Price Memorial Service
Lloyd Price Memorial Service