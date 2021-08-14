Local EMS staff shortage amid pandemic; awaiting federal aid assistance

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Louisiana is the epicenter of the Delta variant in the country right now.

“We are rapidly approaching the breaking point,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.

As they try to convey the crisis facing the state’s healthcare system, with a 16.1 positivity rate, leaders say this is the deadliest and most threatening surge of the entire pandemic.

“We’ve never been to a point in the pandemic where there’s this level of COVID circulating and this number of people in hospitals and the situation in hospitals never as drastic,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter.

However, this situation starts before sick people even enter the hospital. It starts with the 911 call.

“Our EMS system is strained right now it really is,” said Jonathan Fourcade.

To help respond to emergency calls in the city, New Orleans EMS welcomed 15 FEMA, surge ambulances from all over the country.

Spokesperson Jonathan Fourcade says emergency calls are surging all while they’re short of resources and manpower.

“We’re still losing people on a weekly basis either to COVID, they’re either out sick because they’re positive with COVID, been exposed and displaying symptoms, leaving the service, leaving EMs altogether, or leaving EMS to go work in hospitals where it’s a little bit safer,” said Fourcade.

This surge team is from Texas. They’re getting briefed on systems, codes, city streets even to help give some relief to the COVID-fatigued New Orleans teams.

“We work in chaotic scenes all the time we’re exposed to COVID now, we’re tired you know our medics haven’t had a break since the beginning, so knowing that the surge also could’ve been prevented that it’s preventable that’s frustrating,” said Fourcade.

New Orleans EMS will now have a little more help responding to the city’s various emergencies, but they’re pleading with folks to at least help prevent these emergencies.

“Please get vaccinated if you have not done so yet,” said Fourcade.

Fourcade says right now, there at 10 EMS workers out either sick with COVID or displaying symptoms after exposure.

He says one worker of the 10 is vaccinated.

