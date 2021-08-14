BBB Accredited Business
Man disarms, shoots woman in CBD, NOPD says

New Orleans police said a woman was disarmed and shot after brandishing a gun toward a man...
New Orleans police said a woman was disarmed and shot after brandishing a gun toward a man early in downtown New Orleans early Friday, Aug. 13.(AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 23-year-old man who was threatened at gunpoint disarmed a woman and shot her in the chest early Friday morning (Aug. 13), according to New Orleans police.

The incident occurred Friday at 2:07 a.m. in the 100 block of Carondelet Street in the Central Business District. The NOPD did not disclose the woman’s condition, nor immediately respond to a request for more information on the incident. It was unclear from the initial police account of the event whether the man and woman knew each other before the shooting.

According to the NOPD’s preliminary account, the woman approached the man with a firearm and the two began struggling over the weapon. The man was able to seize control of the gun and shot the woman once. The woman was transported to a hospital by New Orleans EMS.

An NOPD spokesperson said Saturday that the woman remains hospitalized and “because of this, she has not yet been arrested.” The department said investigators determined the man acted in self-defense and should not be subject to arrest.

