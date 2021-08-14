Michael Thomas joins the Saints in Baltimore

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 Sports contributor Jeff Duncan is reporting Michael Thomas is joining the Saints in Baltimore for their Saturday preseason game.

The Saints-Ravens can be seen on FOX 8 at 6 p.m. The pregame show kicks off at 5:30 p.m.

Thomas has missed all of training camp with an ankle injury. The veteran hasn’t made an appearance on Airline Drive since camp convened.

Last week, Duncan reported Thomas wouldn’t return calls during his rehab from the Saints team doctor, wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson, or head coach Sean Payton.

The lack of communication led to Thomas getting his surgery later than sooner. Getting the procedure in June, instead of earlier in the offseason will now force the receiver to miss playing time in 2021.

