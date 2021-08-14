Nicondra: Summer standard storms; Fred and Grace on the horizon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The tropics have all of our attention which is not so unusual this time of year. We have been tracking Fred and now Grace across the islands. A much weakened Fred is now making it’s way through the Gulf of Mexico.

Not much excitement in the local forecast to finish out the weekend. Regular August weather around with heat and humidity as well as some spotty storms across the region. Sunday morning should once again see plenty of sunshine with storms developing late morning into the afternoon. Expect about 40% rain coverage with a few heavy down pours. High temperatures near normal in the low 90s.

Fred is meandering it’s way north into the Gulf. It’s stayed disorganized without a defined center through most of the day, but is expected to regain tropical storm status before moving inland along the northern Gulf coast on Monday. It still appears most of the impacts with Fred look to remain along the Florida Panhandle and points east. We will have to watch it closely as with anything in the Gulf a small shift could bring changes, but in it’s weakened state Fred is unlikely to bring much more than a few passing storms and should it strengthen a bit more the stronger circulation would be more inclined to trend to the eastern side of the cone towards the trough that’s weakening the high pressure to our east.

Grace is just crossing into the Caribbean and likely to take nearly the same track through some of the Greater Antilles. If it sees as much land interaction as Fred that would mean it could be in the same sort of disarray or it still may stay mostly offshore and be able to stay better organized. It’s difficult for models to pick up on this kind of nuance so for now we will just continue to monitor Grace and get a better handle of what we will be seeing in the Gulf as we head into the middle of next week at that point we can make a better determination of how the storm may behave. Overall that means any impacts along the northern Gulf would be at least a week away.

