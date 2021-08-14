Parent attacks teacher over mask mandate outside Calif. school

SUTTER CREEK, Calif. (KOVR) - An elementary school teacher in California was hospitalized after allegedly being attacked by a parent angry over the school’s mask policy.

Police say an angry parent attacked a 6th grade teacher during student pickup Wednesday outside Sutter Creek Elementary in Sutter Creek, California.

According to school district leaders, the father, who did not want his daughter to wear a mask at school, initially confronted the principal. When the male teacher intervened, he was allegedly attacked. He was left bleeding with bruises and cuts to his head and face.

“There’s a part of me that’s not surprised, and there’s a part of me that’s just completely shocked. But to everyone’s defense, I just think emotions are really high right now,” said Superintendent Tori Gibson of the Amador County Unified School District.

District policy says students are required to wear masks indoors. Teachers and staff who are vaccinated can go maskless but must be wearing a mask when students are present.

Gibson says the accused father saw teachers without masks and got angry.

Police are investigating the incident and will send their findings to the district attorney’s office. It’s not confirmed whether the parent was arrested or is facing any charges.

